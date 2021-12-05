Serious Injury Crash Closes Part of I-95 in New Haven

New Haven fire officials said part of Interstate 95 South is closed because of a car crash involving extrication on the Q Bridge.
The CT Department of Transportation said the right three lanes of traffic are closed between exits 51 and 47.
Connecticut State Police said there are serious injuries as a result of the crash.
Firefighters are responding to the scene. They said two people were trapped as a result of the crash and extrication was performed.
Multiple crews are at the scene investigating. The crash was reported at approximately 6:30 p.m.
No additional information was immediately available.