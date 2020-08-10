Manchester

Crash Involving Juveniles, Shooting Under Investigation in Manchester

NBCConnecticut.com

Manchester police are investigating a shooting that they believe happened after a car crash on Monday morning.

Officers said there was a crash involving two vehicles on Hartford Road with four juveniles inside.

After the crash, police said there was a disturbance involving the juveniles and it is believed they were chased by a witness to the Mobil gas station on Hartford Road.

According to investigators, one of the juveniles reportedly fired a gun and hit a man, resulting in non-life threatening injuries.

The four juveniles, including the shooting suspect, reportedly fled the area in a white Acura, police said. They remain at large.

The investigation is ongoing.

