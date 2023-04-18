Crash Involving Multiple Tractor-Trailers Closes Lanes of I-84 East in Hartford

A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers has closed lanes of Interstate 84 east in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

CT Roads says the crash involves three tractor-trailers and the right and center lanes are closed between exits 48 and 49.

There is more than 6.2 miles of congestion in the area between exits 39A and 49.

Authorities have not released an estimate of when the highway will fully reopen.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's unclear if anyone is injured in the crash.