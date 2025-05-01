Traffic Alert

Crash involving multiple vehicles closes part of I-91 in Rocky Hill

CT DOT

A crash involving four vehicles has closed part of Interstate 91 North in Rocky Hill Thursday evening.

The CT Department of Transportation said the two left lanes of traffic are closed between exits 23 and 24.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. It's unknown if there are any injuries.

The Rocky Hill Fire Department is responding to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

