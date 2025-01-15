Crash involving pedestrian closes I-95 North in West Haven

A crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has closed Interstate 95 North in West Haven, according to state police.

The crash happened in the area of Exit 42 just before 12:30 p.m., police said.

A DOT camera shows traffic being diverted off the highway at Saw Mill Road (Exit 42).

State police said serious injuries have been reported.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

It's unclear how long the northbound lanes will remain closed and state police are asking drivers in the area to find alternate routes.