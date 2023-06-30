Pedestrian in critical condition after getting hit by car in Rocky Hill

Rocky Hill police are investigating an accident that left a pedestrian in critical condition on New Britain Avenue Friday afternoon.

Officers said the accident happened in the 500 block of New Britain Ave. at about 3 p.m. The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Team was called in to help due to the seriousness of the crash, according to police.

The road is expected to be closed between New and Cobey roads for several hours. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

Police said the pedestrian was seriously hurt in the crash and brought to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Brandon Caires or Sergeant Jeffrey Foss-Rugan at 860-258-2041. The accident remains under investigation.