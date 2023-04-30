Crash Involving Pedestrian Closes Route 9 South in Middletown

A crash involving a pedestrian has closed Route 9 south in Middletown on Sunday morning.

Troopers were called to Route 9 south near old exit 10 after getting a report of a pedestrian struck.

According to state police, serious injuries were reported. One person was transported to an area hospital.

The accident reconstruction team is at the scene to help with the investigation.

At this time, Route 9 south is closed between exits 21 and 19. Anyone in the area is asked to use alternate routes.

There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.