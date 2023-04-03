Route 149 in East Haddam Reopens After School Bus Crash

Route 149 in East Haddam has reopened after a crash involving a school bus closed the area on Monday morning.

State police said a school bus and another vehicle were involved in the crash on Falls Road.

The road was closed between Route 149 and Great Hillwood Road. It has since reopened.

There's no word on if there were any kids on the bus when the crash happened.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.