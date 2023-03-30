Crash Involving State Trooper Closes Icy I-84 West In Cheshire

A crash involving a state police cruiser has closed Interstate 84 West in Cheshire.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. between Exits 26 and 25A, according to the Department of Transportation.

State police said the crash involves two tractor-trailers, a state police cruiser, and another vehicle.

Both the trooper and the operator of the other car were outside of their vehicles when the crash happened, according to state police. The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and the trooper was not hurt, state police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Conditions in the area were icy at the time of the crash, they said.

The highway may be shut down for some time as they work to clear the tractor-trailers, according to state police.