EAST HARTFORD

Crash involving tractor-trailer, 2 other vehicles reported on I-84 east in East Hartford

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles has been reported on Interstate 84 east in East Hartford on Tuesday morning.

State police said there's a tractor-trailer, a box truck on its side and another vehicle. The incident is between exits 55 and 56.

Anyone in the area should expect lane closures.

Minor injuries have been reported.

