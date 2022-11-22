Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer, 2 Vehicles Closes Lanes on I-84 West in Farmington

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles has closed lanes on Interstate 84 west in Farmington on Tuesday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the left and center lanes are closed between exits 39 and 38.

At this time, it's unclear when the highway will reopen.

A school bus appears to have been involved in the crash and is damaged. An NBC Connecticut photographer at the scene confirms no students appear to have been on the bus.

Anyone in the area should expect delays. There is about 1.5 miles of congestion between exits 39A and 39.

Minor injuries have been reported.