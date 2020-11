A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 95 southbound in Clinton on Wednesday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said I-95 southbound is closed between exits 64 and 63 due to a crash that happened around 2 a.m.

The crash involves a tractor-trailer and another vehicle, authorities said.

There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.