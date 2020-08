A driver is injured after crashing his vehicle into the back of a tractor-trailer in Norwalk on Tuesday.

According to Norwalk Fire Department, a man driving a pick-up truck hit the back of the tractor-trailer on I-95 south and had to be extricated from his vehicle.

He was transported to Norwalk Hospital. Authorities did not release details on the man's condition.

The crash closed a portion of I-95 south for part of the morning. It has since reopened.