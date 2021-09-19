Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer, Vehicle Closes I-91 North in Wethersfield, Hartford

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle has closed the northbound side of Interstate 91 in Wethersfield and Hartford on Sunday morning and state police said serious injuries are reported.

According to troopers, I-91 northbound is closed in Wethersfield at exits 25 to 26 for an accident investigation.

The closure also extends through exit 27 in Hartford, state police added.

Investigators said serious injuries were reported in the crash.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to take alternate routes.

It's unclear how long the highway will be closed for.