Wethersfield

Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer, Vehicle Closes I-91 North in Wethersfield, Hartford

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle has closed the northbound side of Interstate 91 in Wethersfield and Hartford on Sunday morning and state police said serious injuries are reported.

According to troopers, I-91 northbound is closed in Wethersfield at exits 25 to 26 for an accident investigation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The closure also extends through exit 27 in Hartford, state police added.

Investigators said serious injuries were reported in the crash.

Local

first alert weather 17 mins ago

Less Humidity, Full Sunshine for Sunday

Marlborough 10 hours ago

Community Lemonade Stand to Be Held to Support Marlborough Assault Victim

Drivers in the area are encouraged to take alternate routes.

It's unclear how long the highway will be closed for.

This article tagged under:

Wethersfieldcrash investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us