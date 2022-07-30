car crash

Crash on I-290 in Worcester Leaves Man, Woman From Conn. Dead

A pickup truck and a car crashed Saturday morning, causing the truck to flip over and killing its two residents, Massachusetts State Police say

By Asher Klein

Two people died when their pickup truck rolled over in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, Saturday morning, police said.

The truck's occupants, a 65-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman from New Britain, Connecticut, were found by troopers at the scene with serious injuries, and paramedics who arrived declared them dead, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The pair from Connecticut weren't immediately identified.

A car, a 2009 Toyota Corolla, was also involved in the crash with the truck, a 2001 Nissan Frontier, about 7 a.m. near Exit 24, police said. The car's driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remained under investigation Saturday night, police said.

