Guilford

Crash on I-95 causes Friday traffic snag in Guilford

By Bryan Mercer

CT Dept. of Transportation

A crash on Interstate 95 South closed all but one lane of the highway in Guilford on Friday morning, according to Connecticut's Department of Transportation.

The crash happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Friday according to a DOT alert.

The alert indicated that only the right lane of I-95 was open between exits 58 and 57 heading southbound. Traffic was backed up at least 3 miles, beyond exit 60, around 10:00 a.m.

Traffic was moving slowly on Friday morning as drivers merged into one lane to go around the crash site.

