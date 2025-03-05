Driver fled crash on I-95 South in West Haven, another driver injured: state police

One driver fled from a crash on Interstate 95 South in West Haven on Wednesday morning and another driver was injured.

Troopers responded to I-95 South near exit 43 around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a two-car crash. Two lanes of the highway were briefly closed.

At one point, there was nearly three miles of congestion in the area. The highway has since fully reopened.

According to state police, one driver was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Troopers are searching for the second driver who reportedly fled on foot. A K9 track has been initiated.

West Haven Police Department is assisting.