Crash on Route 72 in New Britain Sends Two Teens to the Hospital

Two teenagers were rushed to the hospital after a crash early Saturday morning in New Britain.

It happened just after 3:30 on the eastbound side of Route 72 prior to Route 9 South.

State Police say a Toyota Camry was in the left lane when it suddenly struck the guardrail on the left side before crossing into the right lane and into a concrete bridge support.

The Camry, which was being driven by a 19-year-old New Britain man, then proceeded back into the roadway and eventually struck a guardrail along the right side of the highway, eventually coming to an uncontrolled stop.

Three of the passengers, all teens, declined medical treatment at the scene.

State Police say the backseat passenger on the right, a 17-year-old girl, had to be taken to New Britain Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was subsequently transported to Hartford Hospital.

It is unclear if any of the backseat passengers were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

State Police said that the driver and front seat passenger, however, were wearing their seatbelts when the crash occurred.

Anyone that may have witnessed or has dash cam footage of the crash is asked to contact Trooper First Class Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or by email at michael.dean@ct.gov.