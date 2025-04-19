Cromwell

Route 9 South in Cromwell reopens after multi-car crash

CT DOT

Route 9 South in Cromwell has reopened after a multi-car crash briefly caused some backups on Saturday.

There was a two vehicle crash on the highway between exits 27 and 24. At one point, only one lane was open.

While the highway was closed, there were backups in the area.

The highway has since fully reopened.

According to state police, injuries were reported. The extent of those injuries are unknown.

