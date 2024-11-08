Connecticut traffic

Crash caused heavy delays on Route 15 in Meriden

Connecticut Department of Transportation

There were heavy delays on Route 15 North in Meriden after a multi-vehicle crash, but the scene appears to have cleared.

The crash was between exits 67 and 68N, the right and center lanes were closed.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The road was congested for more than two-and-a-half miles, between exits 66 and 68N, according to the state Department of Transportation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut trafficTraffic
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us