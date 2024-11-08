Crash caused heavy delays on Route 15 in Meriden

There were heavy delays on Route 15 North in Meriden after a multi-vehicle crash, but the scene appears to have cleared.
The crash was between exits 67 and 68N, the right and center lanes were closed.
The road was congested for more than two-and-a-half miles, between exits 66 and 68N, according to the state Department of Transportation.
No additional information was immediately available.
