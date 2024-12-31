Middlebury

Serious injuries reported on crash on Route 63 in Middlebury

Serious injuries are reported in a crash on Route 63 in Middlebury and the road is expected to be closed for a while.

Route 63 is closed at Park Road after a three-vehicle crash, according to Middlebury Police and the state Department of Transportation.

The Middlebury Volunteer Fire Department said they responded and they are asking people to avoid the area. They said the road will be closed for a while.

