Head-on crash in Middlebury leaves one with life-threatening injuries

One person has life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash in Middlebury late Wednesday night.

The two-car crash happened in the area of 2132 Middlebury Road, or Route 64, around 11:46 p.m. and one person was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team responded to the scene.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.