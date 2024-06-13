Middlebury

Head-on crash in Middlebury leaves one with life-threatening injuries

NBC Connecticut

One person has life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash in Middlebury late Wednesday night.

The two-car crash happened in the area of 2132 Middlebury Road, or Route 64, around 11:46 p.m. and one person was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The Naugatuck Valley  Collision Investigation Team responded to the scene.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Middlebury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us