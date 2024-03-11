23-year-old woman killed in Bridgeport crash

A 23-year-old woman has died after a crash in Bridgeport on Sunday night and four other people are injured.

Police said they started getting several 911 calls reporting that there was a serious crash at the intersection of Seaview Avenue and Stratford Avenue just before 10 p.m. and two people were unresponsive.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said a 23-year-old woman driving a black 2017 Ford Focus was going south on Seaview Avenue and tried to go through the intersection at Connecticut Avenue when she was struck by a 33-year-old woman in a blue 2008 Audi A4 that was heading west on Connecticut Avenue.

The 23-year-old woman was unresponsive, sustained serious injuries and died at 10:38 p.m., police said. Authorities have not released her name.

The passengers in the Ford were a 39-year-old woman, who is listed in stable condition, an 18-year-old woman who has minor injuries and a 13-year-old girl who has minor injuries, police said.

Police said they removed everyone from the car and they were taken to Bridgeport Hospital Medical Center.

The 33-year-old woman who was driving the Audi was unresponsive at the scene and is in stable condition, police said. She was also taken to Bridgeport Hospital Medical Center.

The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Andre Orum of the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division at 475-422-

6612, to email Andrew.Orum@bridgeportct.gov or call the Bridgeport Police Tips Hotline at 203-576-TIPS.