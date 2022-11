A tractor-trailer hauling bales of hay overturned on Interstate 91 South in Hartford, sending hay bales across the road, blocking an on-ramp to Interstate 84 East.

State police are asking drivers to avoid the I-91 South exit 30 on-ramp to I-84 East.

“So, hay, allow crews to clean up this impromptu hayfield. Please, don't bring livestock for lunch!,” state police Tweeted.

