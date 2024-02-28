Salem

Crash with serious injuries is under investigation in Salem

NBC Connecticut

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Salem on Wednesday evening.

State police said they responded to New London Road just before 4:30 p.m.

Serious injuries have been reported, and two people have been hospitalized with injuries, according to police.

New London Road has been shut down as police investigate. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Salemserious crash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us