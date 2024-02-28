Crash with serious injuries is under investigation in Salem

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Salem on Wednesday evening.

State police said they responded to New London Road just before 4:30 p.m.

Serious injuries have been reported, and two people have been hospitalized with injuries, according to police.

New London Road has been shut down as police investigate. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

No additional information was immediately available.