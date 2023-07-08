Crash shuts down part of Route 15 South in North Haven

A well-traveled state roadway has been temporarily closed while authorities investigate a crash.

State Police say the one-car accident happened around 5 p.m. on the southbound side of Route 15 in North Haven by Exit 63.

At least one person was injured, but the extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Route 15 South is closed between Exits 64 and 63 and it is unclear when that section of roadway is anticipated to reopen.