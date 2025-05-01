Middletown

Rollover crash in Middletown sends one to hospital

middletown police department
NBCConnecticut.com

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries after two vehicles collided and one rolled over at Washington Street and Vine Street in Middletown on Thursday morning.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that rolled over had minor injuries and was transported to Middlesex Hospital as a precaution.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The other driver was not injured.

The road is open and the cause of the collision is under investigation, police said.  

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Middletown
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us