Rollover crash in Middletown sends one to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries after two vehicles collided and one rolled over at Washington Street and Vine Street in Middletown on Thursday morning.
Police said the driver of the vehicle that rolled over had minor injuries and was transported to Middlesex Hospital as a precaution.
The other driver was not injured.
The road is open and the cause of the collision is under investigation, police said.
