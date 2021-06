Connecticut state police said an accident with reported injuries has shut down part of Interstate 84 in Waterbury.

The westbound side of the highway remains closed at exit 25A for a motor vehicle accident, according to police.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays if traveling in or around the area.

The accident was reported at approximately 9:20 p.m.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. No additional information was immediately available.