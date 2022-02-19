Crash With Serious Injuries Closes I-384 East in Manchester

A crash with serious injuries has closed Interstate 384 east in Manchester on Saturday morning.

Troopers were advised of a two-car crash on I-384 eastbound near exit 2 shortly before 5 a.m.

According to state police, serious injuries have been reported.

At this time, I-384 east is closed between exits 1 and 2 for an investigation. Members of Connecticut State Police C.A.R.S. Unit (accident reconstruction team) are at the scene.

Anyone traveling in the area is asked to use alternate routes.

There is no word on when the area will reopen.