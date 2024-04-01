Crash with serious injuries closes I-91 South in Wallingford

A crash with serious injuries has closed a portion of Interstate 91 South in Wallingford on Monday morning.

State police said the single-vehicle crash happened around 1:15 a.m. near exit 14.

According to troopers, one person was transported to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

At this time, I-91 South is closed between exits 14 and 13. There is no estimate for when the highway may reopen.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The state police accident reconstruction team has responded to the area.

Drivers should use alternate routes and should plan for traffic delays.

The investigation is active and ongoing.