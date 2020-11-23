Crash With Serious Injuries Closes Route 15 North in Meriden

A crash with serious injuries has closed Route 15 north and several exits and on ramps in Meriden on Monday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said two vehicles are involved in the crash on Route 15 northbound and all lanes are closed between exits 68N and 68W.

State police said Route 15 north is closed at the Interstate 91/Interstate 691 merge and several exits and on ramps are also closed. The I-91 north exit 15 ramp to Route 15 and the East Main Street off ramp at exit 67 is closed, as well.

All traffic from Route 15 north is being taken off the highway at the Miller Avenue DOT exit, state police added.

According to state police, serious injuries were reported. LifeStar was called to the scene, but could not fly due to the weather.

The highway is expected to be closed for a few hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.