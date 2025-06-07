Thomaston

Crash with serious injuries closes Route 8 in Thomaston

State police vehicle
A crash with serious injuries has closed Route 8 in Thomaston on Saturday.

Troopers responded to Route 8 north near exit 40 around 3:15 a.m. for a one car crash.

State police said serious injuries were reported. It's unclear exactly how many people may be injured.

The accident reconstruction team was called and is investigating.

The highway is currently closed between exits 39 and 44. There is no estimate for the duration of the closure.

Thomaston
