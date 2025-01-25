Crash with wires down closes road in Torrington

A road in Torrington remains closed on Saturday after a crash brought down wires.

Officers responded to Highland Avenue and Chestnut Avenue for a report of a crash on Friday around 10:40 p.m.

It was reported that a vehicle had hit a telephone pole and caused it to snap in half.

At the scene, police said they found an unoccupied, inoperable BMW. The driver had reportedly fled on foot after the crash.

Investigators believe the driver of the BMW may have been picked up by another vehicle after the crash.

At this time, Highland Avenue is closed from Washington Avenue to Smith Street as crews work to clear the debris and install a new pole. There is no estimate for the duration of the road closure.

Police are investigating the crash and are still working to find the driver of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 489-2000.