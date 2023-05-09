Crash With Wires Down Closes Part of Route 616 in Colchester

A crash with wires down has closed part of Route 616 in Colchester on Tuesday morning.

Part of the road is closed at Elm Street because of a one-vehicle crash. At this time, one lane is open.

According to state police, a pole and wires came down in the crash. Eversource will need to make repairs and replace the pole.

It's unclear when the area will fully reopen.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No injuries were reported.