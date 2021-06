Crashes caused delays in Interstate 84 West in Manchester and East Hartford Monday morning.

There was a two-vehicle crash on I-84 West, between exits 59 and 58, and the right lane was closed, according to CT Travel Smart.

A tractor-trailer and one vehicle collided between exits 59 and 58 and the three left lanes were closed.