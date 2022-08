There are delays on both sides of Interstate 84 in West Hartford Thursday morning.

There is a two-vehicle crash on I-84 East, between exits 41 and 43 and the center lane is closed, according to CT Travel Smart.

And I-84 West is congested between exits 45 and 41 because of a three-vehicle crash, according to CT Travel Smart. The left and center lanes are closed.

