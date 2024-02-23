Crashes causing delays on Route 15 North in Meriden

Two lanes of Route 15 North are closed in Meriden after two crashes, according to police.

The right and center lanes of Route 15 North are closed between exits 68N and 68W.

State police said there was a two-vehicle collision around 1:29 p.m. and injuries are reported. They are not believed to be life-threatening.

Another crash was reported around 12:55 p.m. No injuries were reported in that crash.