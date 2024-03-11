Crashes close lanes on both sides of I-95 in East Lyme

Two crashes have closed lanes on both sides of Interstate 95 in East Lyme on Monday morning.

On the southbound side of the highway, there is a multi-vehicle crash. The highway is currently closed between exits 74 and 73.

There's another crash on the northbound side of the highway. The right lane is currently closed between exits 72 and 73.

It's unclear how long the lanes will be closed for.

There's no word on if anyone is injured in the crashes.