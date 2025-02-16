Crashes close multiple roads in Connecticut

Freezing rain is causing slippery travel conditions in parts of Connecticut on Sunday.

Here's a list of current road closures:

Berlin Route 372 is closed at Garden Drive because of wires down in the road.

Haddam Route 9 North is closed between exits 13 and 15 because of debris in the road.

Newtown Route 25 is closed at Pecks Lane because of wires down.

Plainfield Interstate 395 South is closed between exits 28 and 24 due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

Union Route 171 is closed between Route 190 and Bigelow Hollow Park because of a jackknifed tractor-trailer.



There is no estimate on how long these roads will be closed for.