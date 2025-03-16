Route 15 South in Hartford reopens after crash

A multi-vehicle crash briefly led to some lane closures on Route 15 southbound in the Hartford area on Sunday, according to Connecticut State Police. The area has since fully reopened.

Troopers say the crash happened Sunday afternoon, just before 12:30 p.m.

State police say the right and center southbound lanes were closed on the Wilbur Cross Highway between exits 90 and 86.

The crash was a three-car collision, but police say no injuries were reported.