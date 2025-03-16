Hartford

Route 15 South in Hartford reopens after crash

By Bryan Mercer

Connecticut State Police
NBC Connecticut

A multi-vehicle crash briefly led to some lane closures on Route 15 southbound in the Hartford area on Sunday, according to Connecticut State Police. The area has since fully reopened.

Troopers say the crash happened Sunday afternoon, just before 12:30 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

State police say the right and center southbound lanes were closed on the Wilbur Cross Highway between exits 90 and 86.

The crash was a three-car collision, but police say no injuries were reported.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us