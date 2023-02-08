Crashes Reported Across Conn. Amid Slick Conditions

Multiple crashes are reported across Connecticut this morning due to slick untreated surfaces.

Sleet, rain and freezing rain froze overnight leading to slick spots.

The following roads are closed due to crashes:

East Haddam Route 149 between Mott Lane and Eli Chapman Road

Killingly Route 6 at Dark Lantern Road

Meriden Right lane on I-691 East between exits 5 and 7

Montville Route 2A in both directions

Waterbury Left lane of I-84 East at Exit 2A

Woodstock Route 171 at Rocky Hill Road



Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's unclear when the roads will reopen.

Several districts also announced delays for Wednesday. You can see the full list here.