CREC Magnet School in Bloomfield Dismissed Early After Bomb Threat

Students at CREC Academy of International Studies and District Administration in Bloomfield were dismissed early Wednesday after a bomb threat, according to Superintendent of CREC Magnet Schools, Timothy Sullivan Jr.

School security was notified by Bloomfield police about the threat to the school around 10 a.m., Sullivan said.

Police said they had received a call from a computer-generated voice audio message that said explosive devices were planted in the Academy of International Studies and were set to go off in two hours.

Officers immediately responded as the school administration was notified and police said school officials immediately evacuated and the students and faculty were relocating to the parking lot of the Foodshare building on Woodland Avenue as officers arrived.

The school was secured and a Hartford Police explosive detection K9 helped check the school. Police said no devices were located and the school was deemed clear.

Police said the Pepperidge Farms building grounds on Blue Hills Avenue was set as a pick-up point for parents and officers heled move students from Foodshare to Pepperidge Farms.

School officials dismissed students to parents before the school was found to be clear.

Police and CREC are working to determine who placed the original threatening call.

Anyone with information to call the Bloomfield Police Department, 860-242-5501.