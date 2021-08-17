CREC To Host Annual Back To School Drive-Thru

The Capital Region Education Council (CREC) announced they will be hosting their annual block party just in time for back to school.

On August 18, CREC will be giving away school supplies to children in the Hartford area to help students get ready for the new school year.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Guests are invited to drive-thru similar to last year and receive one of over 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies.

In addition, both first-dose Pfizer and single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available to receive in the drive-thru for those who want them.

The event will be from 3 to 6 p.m. and will be on a first come first serve basis. Face masks or coverings are required for all attending, and children from ages 3 to 17 must be present.

For more information on CREC or the event, please contact the CREC Welcome Center at 860-509-3700.