Credit card skimmer found on register at Cromwell Walmart: police

Cromwell police are investigating after a credit card skimmer was found attached to a self-checkout register at Walmart.

The store contacted police on July 17 and told them that a skimmer had been placed on a credit card reader on June 29, according to police.

Authorities said the people suspected are responsible for attaching credit card skimmers to registers across the state. It is not clear which other cities and towns they might be suspected of targeting.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 860-635-2256.

Cromwell is one of several communities investigating after skimmers were found.

Naugatuck police said a skimmer was placed on a self-checkout register at a Walmart there around 6:30 p.m. on July 17.

They said the devices store data, like credit card numbers and PIN codes, and the information is used to make counterfeit cards.

Naugatuck police urge anyone who thinks they were a victim to contact your bank or credit card company's fraud department and report it to your local police department.

Big Y also said that they discovered on June 29 that someone had attached a skimming device to one single terminal in its Naugatuck and Plainville locations.