Police issue warning after credit card skimmer is found at Norwich Dollar General store

Norwich Police

Norwich police are issuing a warning after a credit card skimmer was found at a Dollar General store.

Police said the manager of the Dollar General at 313 West Main St. in Norwich contacted police on Monday after the skimmer was found.

Police don’t know when the skimmer was placed on the card swipe machine, but they believe it was within 24 hours from when it was found.

Anyone who used a credit card at the Dollar General on West Main Street is urged to check their accounts for any recent suspicious or fraudulent activities.

Norwich Police are investigating and they ask anyone who has information to call Norwich Police at (860) 886-5561, extension 6 the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 886-5561, extension 4.

