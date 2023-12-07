Manchester

Crestfield Center and Fenwood Manor in Manchester to close its doors

By Angela Fortuna

A wheelchair in a nursing home.
A skilled nursing center in Manchester will be closing its doors in the new year.

The Crestfield Rehabilitation Center and Fenwood Manor, which is a 155-bed facility located on Vernon Street, filed a petition to close last month and it was approved on Wednesday.

The center will close on or about Feb. 5, 2024. The facility said they decided to close due to rising costs, staffing and other financial obstacles that "left Crestfield with no other option but to seek closure."

"While necessary, the decision to file a petition and receiving the approval comes with a heavy heart," President and CEO of Athena Health Care Systems Larry Santilli said.

Santilli said the facility will stand by those affected to make sure all of their needs are met. The center is working with residents and their families regarding transfers to other facilities.

According to the center, they will not close until their 11 residents are safely discharged.

"I understand the profound impact this has on our residents and their families as they made this center their home. We will stand by them to ensure that all their needs at met with the utmost care, compassion and respect as we begin to relocate them to other skilled nursing locations," Santilli said.

Athena Health Care Systems is working to help current employees find other jobs.

