Montville

Crews Are Battling Large Scrapyard Fire in Montville

Crews are battling a scrapyard fire on Pequot Road in Montville and fire officials are asking people to avoid the area.

The Mohegan Fire Company posted on social media that the fire is at DW Transport.

Video from the scene shows huge plumes of smoke.

No additional information was immediately available.

Montville
