Crews Are Battling Large Scrapyard Fire in Montville

Crews are battling a scrapyard fire on Pequot Road in Montville and fire officials are asking people to avoid the area.
The Mohegan Fire Company posted on social media that the fire is at DW Transport.
Video from the scene shows huge plumes of smoke.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
No additional information was immediately available.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.