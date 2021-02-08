Crews Respond to Fire in Waterbury

Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in Waterbury.

Officials said the fire was at the intersection of Rye and Fairmont Streets and all fire department officials are at the scene.

A photo from police earlier Monday showed flames coming from several windows on the top floor.

By 11:30 a.m., less flames were visible though much of the top floor appeared to be smoldering.

No additional information was immediately available.

