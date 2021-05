Crews are at the scene of a car rollover with one person trapped inside in North Haven.

Fire and police officials are at the scene of the crash on Route 22 and Old Clintonville Road.

Officials said the crash involves a utility pole, which they say could lead to a loss of power in the area.

People are advised to expect delays in the area due to road closures.

The extent of injuries is unknown. No additional information was immediately available.