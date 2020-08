Crews are at the scene of a deadly pedestrian v. car crash on Interstate 95 in Norwalk.

Traffic on I-95 Northbound between exits 15 and 16 is at a full stop, police said.

State police and Norwalk crews are at the scene.

#Norwalk#TrafficAlert

Fatal MVA

Pedestrian v. Auto

I95 NB between Exits 15 & 16

Traffic at full stop

CSP, Norwalk EMS, NFD & NPD on scene pic.twitter.com/Gfa7Dx7Oyw — LT. Paul Resnick (@NPD_PIO) August 17, 2020

No additional information was immediately available.